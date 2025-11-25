Local business and school team up to give Adoption Matters families a truly magical Polar Express adventure

The jewellers partnered with the school, which is based in the Staffordshire area, to raise the funds for 64 complimentary tickets to be gifted to the children’s charity.

Families enjoyed what is described as a ‘festive polar extravaganza’ true to The Polar Express book and movie.

Making the event extra special, Adoption Matters families were allocated their very own carriage.

Pictured above is Sue Spruce and Elaine Trohear from Adoption Matters together with Andrew Pass from John Pass Jewellers.

Annie O’Neill, Adoption Matters Fundraising and Relationship Manager, says: “A massive thank you goes out to John Pass Jewellers and Newcastle-under-Lyme School for providing us with this opportunity.

“We are so grateful to have been able offer this to our families for the second-year running and, as an adopter myself, I know first-hand how comforting events surrounded by other adoptive families can be.”

Andrew Pass, from John Pass Jewellers, says: “It is heart-warming to be able to give back and put a smile on the faces of families – it is just fantastic.”

Annie continued: “Our corporate partners are very important to us - their support enables us to offer more support to families and additional amazing fun events just like this.

"We love to talk about our work and the incredible families we support, so if you or your company would like to speak to us or discuss a corporate partnership then please do get in touch."

To find out more about Adoption Matters, please visit adoptionmatters.org.