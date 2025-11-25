Guild members hear inspiring talk from Severn Hospice and donate £550

The guild presented a cheque to the hospice for £550, the money was raised through a coffee morning, raffles and donations.

The meeting continued with Ian and Hilary Templeton presenting an entertaining variety of short films.

Details were then given for the forthcoming events: The visit to Stratford-Upon-Avon Christmas Market, the Coffee Morning, to be held in the Methodist Church on December 13, and the Federation Carol Service at Wombridge Church. The Christmas meal at the Ugly Duckling concludes a very busy and enjoyable year of friendship and fun.

Jean Martin presents a cheque to representative of Severn Hospice.

The Guild meets in the Belmont Hall on the first Tuesday of the month at 7pm, with the exception of January when the Guild will meet on January 13.

If you would like to join an active and friendly group, please contact Jean Martin on 01952 247184.