Calling all dog-friendly places in Market Drayton!

To help bring this project to life, we’ve already featured some much-loved Market Drayton dogs in this story. You’ll spot Dolly, who volunteers at Market Drayton Library, proudly posing on her visit. You’ll also see Murphy and Chewbacca relaxing at The Red Lion, showing just how welcoming some of our local businesses already are. These lovely photos perfectly capture the warm, dog-friendly spirit we hope to highlight across the town.

Here in Market Drayton, we’re lucky to have a growing number of dog-friendly spots, and we want to celebrate them. We already know that Jones Coffee Shop and Costa Coffee happily welcome well-behaved dogs, but we’d love to uncover even more places where wagging tails are greeted with a smile.

Local dog, Dolly, volunteering at MD library.

Why We’re Creating a Dog-Friendly Directory

Many locals — and visitors arriving by boat along the canal — don’t want to leave their dogs at home or on board. Having clear, reliable information about where dogs are welcome can transform their visit, making it easier for dog owners to enjoy everything our town has to offer.

A dedicated list on our website will help:

Dog owners plan their trips into town

Local businesses attract new customers

Visitors feel even more welcome in Market Drayton

Everyone enjoy a more inclusive, friendly town centre

Tell Us If You’re a Dog-Friendly Business

If you run a café, pub, shop, market stall, community venue, or any other dog-friendly space, we’d love to hear from you.

Let us know:

Whether dogs are welcome inside, outside, or both

If you offer anything special (water bowls, treats, shaded seating, etc.)

Your opening hours and location

Any rules (e.g., leads required, muddy paws allowed/not allowed)

We’ll add all confirmed venues to our new Dog-Friendly Market Drayton Guide on the Make It Market Drayton website so locals and visitors can find the information quickly and easily.

Murphy in the Red Lion

How to Get Involved

Simply email us or message our social media pages with your details, and we’ll do the rest.

Together, we can make Market Drayton a welcoming place not just for people — but for all their best four-legged friends too.

If you know a dog-friendly spot, tag them or share this article with them!