Award-winning Shropshire entrepreneur to keynote Higher Voltage event for solopreneurs in London

This event is built around people who “are” their businesses—solopreneurs, sole traders, freelancers, side-hustlers, founder-led micro-businesses, etc.—representing a growing force in the UK economy.

3.1 million (56%) UK businesses accounted for in 2025 statistics from The Department for Business and Trade are registered as sole traders, and 4.3 million (75%) of all UK businesses do not employ anyone aside from the owners. The 2025 report directly credits the rise in total number of businesses in the UK by 191,000 between 2024 and 2025 to a 5% rise on sole traders, countering an 0.7% decrease in the number of employing businesses.

Shropshire entrepreneur Teresa Heath-Wareing

“I believe in the power of the individual, and of the small business owner whose business is an extension of themselves,” says Higher Voltage founder Christine Gritmon, a personal branding coach and online creator who moved from New York to St Albans in 2023. “‘Small’ isn’t a disadvantage. It’s a superpower. It’s personal.”

The all-female Higher Voltage speaker lineup includes successful British entrepreneurs Dani Wallace of IATQB.com and The Big Festoon, Sophie Lee of Electric Peach Studio, Sapna Pieroux of InnerVisions ID, Hannah Spence of Clockflower Solutions, coach and author Janine Coombes, online business expert Teresa Heath-Wareing, and founder Christine Gritmon.

“I have been in the online space for 9 years and have had my own business for 11,” says Heath-Wareing. “During this time I have worked with hundreds of online business owners through teaching, coaching, and consulting as well as running my own online business. I know what works, what doesn’t, and how to run a successful online business alongside other commitments such as children, caring responsibilities, and all the other things that come up in life. I am so pleased that I get to deliver the closing keynote on how to smash your next online launch, to sell your course, membership or coaching program.”

Speakers for Higher Voltage include Dani Wallace, Teresa Heath-Wareing, Janine Coombes, Sapna Pieroux, Hannah Spence, Sophie Lee, and founder Christine Gritmon

The £200 ticket price includes:

7 speaker sessions that will jump-start your 2026 and spark inspiration in your business

Breakfast upon arrival

Lunch and all-day refreshments included

After-party and networking opportunities to mingle with fellow solopreneurs to build connections and collaborations

Online community engagement before and after the event

Discount opportunities from sponsors and partners

The day’s sessions:

Session One: Opening remarks from event founder and personal branding coach Christine Gritmon, including an introduction to her signature “Inside Out Personal Branding” framework as it relates to the rest of the day’s sessions.

Session Two: Founder of I Am The Queen Bee & The Big Festoon, VIP speaker coach Dani Wallace will hype us up with an inspiring talk about using your voice and being heard.

Session Three: Brand storytelling expert Sophie Lee of Electric Peach will give you the tools to tell your own brand story, and unlock your true personal and professional voice.

Session Four: Brand strategist & best-selling author Sapna Pieroux of InnerVisions ID will show you how your personal brand and your business brand can support each other.

Session Five: “Miss Be Seen” Hannah Spence of Clockflower Solutions will get you ready to amp up your visibility with confidence.

Session Six: Marketing coach for “coach-shaped people” Janine Coombes discusses how to craft the right offers that will be irresistible to your ideal customers.

Session Seven: Top-rated online business expert Teresa Heath-Wareing will teach us what does and doesn’t work for launching your online product offerings in 2026 and beyond.

Event Details: