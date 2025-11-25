Amazon brings employees and families together for fun day celebration

The event brought together Reliability & Maintenance Engineering (RME) colleagues and their loved ones for a day filled with activities, entertainment and food and celebrate the work of the RME team. Guests enjoyed a mix of a behind the scenes tour of the site, hands-on engineering activities and family friendly fun.

Tom Byford, who works in the RME team and organised the fun day at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield, said: “I feel really grateful to have been chosen to organise this year’s event. Seeing our family, friends, and co-workers enjoy the tour, the Amazon Robotics and packing demonstrations, and learn more about how we keep each other safe made it all worthwhile.”

Guests enjoyed a behind the scenes tour of the site

Lisa Swan, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton Coldfield, added: “Our RME family fun day was a wonderful way to bring our team and their loved ones together, celebrate their achievements and show our appreciation for them. The work the RME team does is essential to our operations, and it’s fantastic to have the chance to recognise that with family and friends.”

Alex Faithful shows the visitors some of Amazon’s robots

