'Together we reclaim what once was lost' - Little Dawley salon launches 'Advanced Medical Areola Restoration Service' offering new hope to breast cancer survivors and transgender clients

With only a small number of practitioners trained in this intricate technique, the service brings lifelike 3D areola tattooing to clients seeking both physical restoration and renewed confidence after breast-related surgery.

The treatment is particularly impactful for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies. Many patients lose the natural nipple during reconstruction, and KTkosmetics’ advanced 3D realism tattoo technique creates a highly natural, dimensional areola — often providing the final, emotionally significant step in their recovery.

The service also plays a key role for transgender clients following gender-affirming chest surgery, helping to personalise and enhance the final aesthetic with realistic, identity-affirming results.

Additionally, individuals who have had breast augmentations, reductions or uplifts can benefit from pigment correction, improved symmetry or enhanced definition, making the procedure suitable across a wide range of needs.

KTkosmetics is now accepting consultations and bookings, with more information available at https://www.ktkosmetics.com/

Appointments are offered exclusively at Heavenly Rose Salon, Little Dawley.

With the launch of Medical Kosmetics, KTkosmetics aims to highlight the restorative power of areola tattooing — a service that blends advanced technique, artistry and deeply meaningful support for clients on their healing journeys.