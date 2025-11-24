Stourport Hockey Club - match report

Producing one of their most controlled and composed performances of the season, Stourport had the better of the play throughout the match, moving the ball well and keeping the tempo of the play high. Stourport looked comfortable throughout the match with the defence rarely likely to concede, and Stourport's man of the match, Oli*, was outstanding in goal, making several important saves whenever Newport threatened. At the other end of the pitch, the home side created some good chances but were unable to convert them into goals. Stourport's overall performance was positive, and the point was richly deserved. The men's 3rd's will be heading into the two remaining fixtures before the Christmas break, with a sense of confidence that more points are within their reach.

Beeston keeper saves from Stourport under 14's girls

The men's 3rd XI travelled to a dank and murky Hampstead Hall Pitch in Birmingham for a share of the points after their 2-2 draw with hosts Barford Tigers 3rd XI side in their Midlands South 6 Division match. The young, energetic Barford Tigers side pressed the Stourport defence of Benjamin Browne, Michael Kirby-Davis, Jeremy Sobey, David Stokes and keeper Simon Thompson, and within three minutes the home side were ahead, only for it to be ruled out. Barford were undeterred, continuing to dominate the midfield and were rewarded with a series of short corners, which were valiantly defended until a slick move saw a Barford player fire home from close range.

Beeston threatens the Stourport goal

Stourport reorganised the team, introducing Matthew Ormerod into the midfield, and came back into the match with Munashe Nhongo and Dominic* becoming more of a threat to Barford. The changes paid dividends shortly before the half hour, when a move from the back progressed down the left saw the ball break to Nhongo in the D, who bundled the ball over the line. Stourport dominated the rest of the first half and the opening minutes of the second, but Barford's threat grew and was only thwarted by several fine saves by Stourport's keeper, Thompson.

Stourport defends at a stretch

Nhongo's pace continued to be a threat on the counter-attack, and one such incursion resulted in a short corner which was clinically dispatched into the bottom corner by Stokes. The home side threw caution to the wind as they attempted to draw level, but were denied by a determined team effort by Stourport to keep their goal safe. Stourport's defence finally broke when a quick free hit was drilled into the D and a first-time shot from the penalty spot saw the ball flash into the goal. Barford pushed forward seeking the winner, but Stourport's defence stood firm, with the home side close to winning the match as late as the last 15 seconds, when a short corner was drag flicked into the top right corner was swatted away by Thompson, his clearance enough to see out the last seconds of the match.

In the Midlands 7 South West Division, the men's 4th XI entertained Harborne 5th XI and went down 2-5 to their visitors. The visitors raced into an early lead, scoring twice within the opening 20 minutes, before Stourport responded through an individual effort by Tom White before half-time. Harborne capitalised on a loose pass to restore their two-goal cushion; however, Stourport pulled the scores back to within touching distance through Tim Wood. But, Harborne maintained control of the match when they added two further goals to seal the victory despite late pressure by Stourport.

Stourport pushes forward

The ladies' 1st XI travelled to take on Cambridge University in the Women's Midland Conference league, where, despite fighting back, they went down 3-4. The home side utilised their home advantage and went 0-2 up in the first quarter of the match, before Sophie Thompson pulled a goal back for the visitors to put them back in contention. Despite fighting hard against the fast university side, Stourport conceded a further two goals in the first half. Stourport continued to fight and pulled the scores back to 3-4 from two goals from penalty corners, from Laura Price and Holly Smith. Stourport continued to defend strongly in a match where both sides put up a strong performance throughout the game.

*Donates Junior players.

Pictures by Sara Jennings.