Popular Christmas Fayre returns to The Arts Centre Telford next weekend

The Arts Centre Telford (TACT) is set to bring festive cheer back to Ketley as its much-loved Christmas Fayre returns on 29 November. Following the success of its first event last year, TACT is once again opening its doors for a morning packed with local talent, delicious seasonal goodies, and entertainment for the whole community.







Held at the TACT building on Holyhead Road, the Fayre will welcome visitors from 10am to 1pm with free entry for all. Shoppers can browse a charming selection of stalls featuring local makers and community organisations — ideal for picking up unique gifts or adding those special touches to your Christmas preparations.

2024 Fayre at TACT







Families can enjoy a host of games and activities to keep little ones smiling throughout the morning, as well as savouring festive food and drink from the TACT Café.

Back by popular demand is the much-talked-about TACT Hot Chocolate Station, serving indulgent, winter-warming drinks guaranteed to chase away the chill.

2024 stall at the TACT Fayre







The Christmas Fayre marks the start of TACT’s festive celebrations. On 21 December, audiences will be treated to a magical evening of Christmas music at St Alkmund’s Church, Shrewsbury, performed by TACT’s Junior Voices, Senior Youth Choir, Community Choir (A Choired Taste), and Voices in Partnership. Set against the church’s stunning backdrop, the concert will feature everything from soaring harmonies to classic carols — and perhaps a chance for the audience to join in.







The TACT Christmas Concert begins at 7pm on 21 December 2025 at St Alkmund’s Church. Tickets are available via the TACT Box Office - www.theartscentretelford.com/box-office

TACT Christmas Fayre: 29 November, 10am–1pm. The Arts Centre Telford, Holyhead Road, Ketley, TF1 5AN. Free entry — no booking required.











