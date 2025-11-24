Renowned heritage railway in Wales to launch 2025 Santa Specials with a marching band, ribbon cutting and festive celebration - here's when and how to get tickets

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway will officially launch its 2025 Santa Specials on Saturday, 29 November with a festive celebration featuring live music, special guests and a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Platform 1 at Llangollen Station.





Festivities begin at 9.30am, when the Llangollen Silver Band will perform before marching down the platform to the steam engine, which will already be positioned at the bottom of the platform ready for the ceremony. Their arrival will set the festive tone as the first Santa Special prepares for departure.

At 9.45am, the band will be met at the locomotive by members of the steam crew, Father Christmas along with Hazel Birkenhead and Carolyn Thomas MS, who will both perform the official ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of this year’s Santa Specials, formally launching the 2025 festive season on the Llangollen and Corwen Railway.

This year’s Santa Specials are already proving hugely popular, with many services close to selling out. Families will enjoy a steam-hauled journey through the stunning Dee Valley, a visit from Father Christmas, a gift for every child and the unmistakable festive atmosphere created by our dedicated volunteers. This event launches a full festive programme, which also includes the much-loved Siôn Corn Specials and the famous Mince Pie Specials, running between Christmas and New Year.

Mrs Christmas - Julie Jones with Father Christmas on the footplate of the 7754 Steam Locomotive.

David Hennigan, Trust Manager of the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said, “The launch of the Santa Specials is one of the highlights of our year. It brings together our volunteers, our communities and families who return year after year to share in the magic. We are especially proud to have Hazel Birkenhead with us.

"Hazel is one of our outstanding volunteers and, despite being over 80, still cooks breakfast for our teams every weekend. She represents the heart of this railway. This event is largely run by our amazing volunteers, whose dedication makes everything possible. Tickets for this year’s Santa Specials are already almost sold out, which shows just how loved this experience has become. We can’t wait to welcome passengers and begin another unforgettable Christmas season.”

Santa Specials run between Llangollen and Carrog.

Llangollen's Steam Pannier 7754 will lead the festive celebrations.

Carolyn Thomas MS, who will help cut the ribbon, added, “I have been a supporter of the Llangollen and Corwen Railway all my life. I brought my children here when they were young, and now I am bringing my grandchildren. It is a wonderful asset for our community and a magical place at Christmas. I am delighted to help launch this year’s Santa Specials.”

How to get tickets

Tickets can be purchased at: https://llangollen-railway.co.uk/santa-special/

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway looks forward to welcoming families for another magical Christmas aboard the Santa Specials and throughout the festive season.