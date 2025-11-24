Black Country family take on Run Alton Towers and raise nearly £2k for Birmingham Children’s Hospital

Dad, Matt Hall, and his children, Callum, 11, Joseph, nine, and Amelia, seven, took on the Run Alton Towers races to give back to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for the treatment Amelia, received for a hole in her heart.

Matt and his wife, Laura, knew nothing of Amelia’s congenital heart defect until she developed tonsilitis last year and the GP decided to listen to her chest where they heard what they thought was a heart murmur.

Amelia was referred to the hospital for a scan and the family were shocked to discover she had a hole in her heart and would need open heart surgery to repair it. It felt like a rollercoaster of emotion but thankfully, the operation was a success, and after a short stay in hospital, including time on the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Amelia was allowed home with her family. Now, she only needs to return to the hospital for check-ups.

Matt, Callum, Joseph and Amelia all took on Run Alton Towers

Matt was so impressed with her care that when he saw a poster in the hospital for Run Alton Towers, he decided to sign up to say thank you, and make it a family affair with his sons joining him. Matt signed up to take on a 10K race, while his sons joined to take on the junior race. After recovering from her surgery, Amelia decided she wanted to sign up too, to say thank you to the teams who had looked after her.

In the lead up to the event, the family worked hard but enjoyed their training, with Callum and Joseph clocking 8-10K each week to prepare them for their challenge. Their fundraising got off to a flying start too, with Matt’s employer and colleagues at Sandland Packaging donating a generous £300 to the cause, and another £300 from The Raven, where Laura works.

Matt with daughter Amelia, who was treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital

Matt said: “I’m so proud of my kids for the effort they put into training and completing their races, but also just so touched by how much they care about giving back to the hospital that treated Amelia, who impressed us all too!

“I completed my 10k in 43 minutes, which I was happy with, but mostly I’m just so glad to have been able to do something to support Birmingham Children’s Hospital after everything they’ve done for our family.”

Annie Eytle, Head of Public Fundraising at Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, said: “The Hall family absolutely smashed their races at Run Alton Towers, where we’re proud to be the official charity partner, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support.

Matt completed the run in 43 minutes

“Having an operation can be incredibly scary not only for our brave patients, like Amelia, but their families too, so its always humbling when we see that their time at our hospital has inspired them to fundraise to help us continue supporting our sick kids.”

If you’ve been inspired and would like to fundraise for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, or donate, please visit bch.org.uk or call 0121 333 8506.