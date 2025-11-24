A celebration of Britten: Marches Choir to bring composer’s genius to Bishop’s Castle

The featured work to be performed is Britten’s St Nicolas Cantata composed in 1948 when Britten was at the height of his creative powers.

The music is a vivid and dramatic re-telling of the life of Nicolas, the fourth century Bishop of Myra. The main chorus plays a vital role in recounting the miracles and legends of the Saint’s eventful life.

Britten’s musical setting is acutely dramatic, sometimes very poignant and always imbued with a tremendous humanity. The audience will be enveloped in sound from all directions in the Church: the large main choir with orchestra (embellished with exciting percussion), a ‘gallery choir’ of female voices and 3 boy trebles singing at some distance from the rear, and Nicolas himself in the exalted position of the pulpit. All this is part of Britten’s sound world, adding to the work’s originality and vitality.

Alastair Auld conducting the Marches Choir

The Marches Sinfonia (Leader David Gregory) will be accompanying the choirs. The orchestra will also perform Britten’s Simple Symphony, an engaging and imaginative work (though far from simple!), masterfully written for strings.

Conductor and Musical Director, Alistair Auld, said: "This concert is a musical celebration of a truly remarkable composer.

"Britten is one of the great British composers of the 20th century. The concert promises to be a really uplifting musical tribute to his musical legacy."