Playback Creates launches with Homegrown: A landmark programme powering the next wave of South Asian music talent in the UK

Playback Creates, an exciting new not-for-profit platform dedicated to championing South Asian creativity and opening pathways into the creative industries has officially launched, marking a significant new chapter for South Asian artists in the UK. As the first organisation of its kind in the region, Playback Creates has been established to address the long-standing gap in tailored, culturally-informed development opportunities for South Asian creatives. At its core is a mission to build the next pipeline of talent by providing access, visibility and community support where it has too often been lacking.

To mark its launch, Playback Creates unveils Homegrown, a landmark pilot programme designed to discover, develop and celebrate the next wave of South Asian music talent across Wolverhampton and the Black Country. More than a training initiative, Homegrown aims to shift the narrative for local creatives, empowering them to transform passion into sustainable careers and positioning Wolverhampton and the Black Country as a vital hub for future UK talent.

Harpreet Jandu (PBS)

Supported by Arts Council England funding and with Punch Records as a key industry partner, Homegrown will empower up to ten emerging musicians, singers, rappers and producers aged 16–30 to record, create and elevate their own music.

Whether artists are working in Bhangra, Hip Hop, R&B, Pop or forging a new sound entirely their own, Homegrown offers the tools, guidance and space needed to bring their music to life. Over six inspiring weeks, participants will gain exclusive access to professional studios, hands-on mentoring from acclaimed industry figures, insider music-industry insight, and the chance to perform at a final showcase event.

A flagship opportunity shaping the future of South Asian music

Running from January to February 2026, with a final showcase in March, Homegrown includes:

A welcome and onboarding session to meet the Playback Creates team and gain deeper insight into the project

Exclusive studio time at APS Studios (Wolverhampton Arts Centre), including two full days of professional recording to produce a mixed and mastered track

One-to-one mentoring from respected artists and industry professionals

A final showcase at Vaal & Vaal, Wolverhampton’s leading events venue, offering the opportunity to present work to industry guests, receive feedback, and take part in a live Q&A with leading creatives

Designed to be free, inclusive, and culturally relevant, Homegrown supports emerging artists to grow in confidence, refine their craft, and access real opportunities in a sector where representation remains limited. It is a crucial investment in local talent, and a practical step towards creating a stronger, more equitable talent pipeline for the UK music industry.

Dr Harpreet Jandu (PBN), Founder & Artistic Director of Playback Creates said, "Homegrown is about changing the story for South Asian creatives. Talent is everywhere in Wolverhampton and the Black Country, but opportunity isn’t- and that’s what we’re here to change. Playback Creates exists to give artists the tools, support, and visibility they need to take real steps into the music industry. This is the first programme of its kind in the region, and it's only the beginning. We’re investing in our community because we believe in its potential, and because South Asian artists deserve spaces to explore their voice and shape the future of UK music. We cannot wait to hear what this first cohort creates."

Harpreet Jandu (PBS)

Who can apply?

This opportunity is open to individuals from South Asian communities living in Wolverhampton and the Black Country. Playback Creates is committed to fair representation and strongly encourages applications from:

Artists of all genders, including women and non-binary people

Disabled, deaf and neurodiverse creatives

LGBTQ+ artists

Individuals from working-class or low-income backgrounds

The selection panel will aim to ensure a diverse cohort across gender, geography, lived experience and creative discipline. Applicants may be musicians, singer-songwriters, rappers, producers, beatmakers or other music creatives at an entry level stage.

Selection Criteria

Applicants will be assessed on:

Artistic Potential – creativity, originality, and artistic direction (evidenced through demo tracks, live clips or portfolio).

Commitment & Readiness – enthusiasm for development, ability to participate fully, and openness to collaboration.

Values & Impact– how the programme will support their personal journey, representation, and contribution to South Asian creative culture.

How to Apply:

Applicants must complete an online application form and (where relevant) upload music or video examples. A monitoring form must also be completed.

Apply here: weareplayback.co.uk/homegrown/#apply

For access needs, support, or questions: hello@weareplayback.co.uk

Closing date: Wednesday 10 December 2025 at 5pm

Applicants will be notified of the outcome shortly after panel decisions are made.

Please note that individual feedback cannot be provided for unsuccessful applications.

To find out more: weareplayback.co.uk