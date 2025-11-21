Market Drayton shoppers urged to support Newlife’s Black Friday event

With massive savings on brand new stock donated by hundreds of major High Street retailers, Black Friday 2025 begins at Newlife Moreton at 8am on Friday, November 28, and will run until Monday, December 1, with discounts of up to 50 per cent.

For those who can’t make it into their local store on Cheshire Street, Newlife Online is also a great place to find your Newlife bargain – with the same discounts of up to 50%. A White Company hamper with an RRP of £120 is also available to win online - spend £45 or more for a chance to enter the draw. Filled with a diffuser and body products this is a great treat for yourself or a friend.

Amazing Star Buys are also available in store, with a variety of well-known desirable brands including the viral Labubu’s, with the small version priced at £25 and Monsters Let’s Checkmate series Vinyl Dolls at £80.

There will also be lots for fashion lovers to keep you looking your best throughout the winter months.

One of the viral Labubu's available at Newlife's Black Friday sale

Carole Simpson, Newlife’s Head of Retail, said: “As well as amazing bargains for the whole family from the latest fashions and winter must haves to toys for all ages, this Black Friday at Newlife we have some exciting star buys, so if you want them, you’ll need to be first in line!

“However, there is a really serious message behind everything we do at Newlife. We provide vital disability equipment and support for disabled children and their families, and as it has become more difficult than ever for families to access the equipment services they need, they turn to Newlife to help bridge that gap. With every purchase you make it we can provide more children with disabilities with the specialist buggies, car seats, wheelchairs and beds they urgently need.

“By shopping at Newlife, whether in store, in our online shop or on our eBay site, you’ll be helping to change the life of a child Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children with a disability.”

The full opening times for Newlife Market Drayton over the Black Friday weekend will be: