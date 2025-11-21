Little Stars Baby Bank ‘incredibly grateful’ for £10K donation to keep children warm this winter

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled Little Stars to provide hundreds of pieces of warm clothing and bedding to families in need this winter.

Hannah Stoddart, Operations Manager at Little Stars said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for supporting our ‘Keeping Children Warm This Winter’ project.

Little Stars Baby Bank received a donation of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation to provide warm winter for children

“With rising demand for our services, this grant will enable us to provide coats, warm clothing, bedding, and essential items to children experiencing financial hardship this winter.

“By keeping children warm and safe, we can help protect their physical health, support their emotional wellbeing, and give them the confidence and comfort they need to learn, play, and thrive during the colder months.”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “With the cold weather already being felt by so many of us, I’m very pleased that the Foundation has been able to fund Little Stars’ project to keep children warm this winter.”

Examples of warm winter clothing that Little Stars Baby Bank will provide to families in need across Shropshire

“Supporting smaller, local charities that make a difference in our communities is what the Foundation is all about and it’s heartening to know that families will receive vital warm clothing for their children thanks to the wonderful work of Little Stars.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. In the past 10 years the Foundation has donated over £46 million, supporting hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.