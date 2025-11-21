Green councillor calls for safer streets in Shropshire

Cllr Emery said: "This week marks Road Safety Week across the UK - where people up and down the country call for safe roads for everyone. I am unable to attend in person as I am supporting students from Derwen College in their campaign for safer streets. Students regularly wait 20 minutes to cross the 40mph road outside their college to catch a bus to Oswestry.”

Last year, 1,671 people were killed on roads across the UK. In Wales, a 20mph speed limit was introduced in 2023.

Cllr Emery continued: “The default speed limit of 20mph on built-up roads in Wales has brought multiple benefits. Lower speeds in Wales have led to 630 (26%) fewer casualties in the twelve months after the national speed limit change compared with the previous year, including 80 fewer fatal or serious injuries.”

Councillor Craig Emery

Responding to the question Cllr Rob Wilson said: “We are working with officers and have met with counterparts in Oxfordshire Council….who have successfully rolled out a 20mph transformation programme where Parish Councils can request a review of the speed limits.”

Cllr Emery said: “No target date for implementation was given today, I appreciate finances are tight but I encourage the Lib Dem leadership to be bolder in their delivery plans, we are 6 months since the elections and residents in Shropshire need to start seeing and feeling a difference from the previous Conservative administration.”