Festive fun awaits at Grove School Christmas Fair
The Grove School in Market Drayton is holding its Christmas Fair on Friday, December 12.
By contributor Claire Smith
Join us for incredible craft stalls, delicious food and treats, and be entertained by local choirs - or just come and meet Santa!
If you would like to book a stall please complete the following: forms.office.com/e/mij82ZLWdh
Date: Friday, December 12
Time: 4.30pm to 6.30pm
Grove School, Newcastle Road, Market Drayton TF9 1HF
Further information is available from admin@gro.mmat.co.uk