Festive fun awaits at Grove School Christmas Fair

The Grove School in Market Drayton is holding its Christmas Fair on Friday, December 12.

Join us for incredible craft stalls, delicious food and treats, and be entertained by local choirs - or just come and meet Santa!

If you would like to book a stall please complete the following: forms.office.com/e/mij82ZLWdh

  • Date: Friday, December 12

  • Time: 4.30pm to 6.30pm

  • Grove School, Newcastle Road, Market Drayton TF9 1HF



Further information is available from admin@gro.mmat.co.uk