Breaking stereotypes: Jon’s journey to health and confidence

Since March, Jon has lost an incredible 4 stone 8.5 lbs and reached his target last night. What makes his achievement even more remarkable? He had never attended a slimming organisation before. Walking into the Donnington Slimming World group for the first time could have felt daunting, but thanks to Tracy and the warm welcome from every member, Jon felt right at home.

Slimming World has become a family affair for Jon, his wife, and his daughter. Together, they enjoy real food—comforting roast dinners included—and receive real support from a community that understands the journey.

Jon before his journey began

Jon says he has never felt as confident as he does now. His message to other men is clear:

"Slimming World isn’t just for women—it’s for anyone who wants to feel healthier, happier, and in control."

Jon and Consultant Tracy

So, this International Men’s Day, let Jon’s success inspire you. If you’ve ever thought about making a change, know that there’s a place for you too—where support, good food, and confidence come together.