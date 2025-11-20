All eyes on Leominster community hero who launches opticians

Malcolm Lloyd, 74, performed the honours at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on West Street. He received a gift to mark the occasion and in recognition of his loyal custom and contributions to local life.

Having spent his entire life in Leominster, Malcolm has volunteered for St Michael's Hospice and the local Oxfam shop for many years. For the past 20 years he has also collected many hundreds of unwanted spectacles from all the charity shops in town and brought them to Scrivens to be distributed abroad to those in need.

VIP guest Malcolm Lloyd declares the newly relaunched Scrivens Leominster open for business with sales advisor Jeanette Dillon (left) and branch manager Hannah New

Branch manager Hannah New said: "We have invested in the store and wanted to mark its relaunch in style. Malcolm gives so much to the town through his voluntary work and has entrusted his eye care to us for many years, and we wanted to say thank you by inviting him to officially declare our new look branch open."

From left Scrivens Leominster branch manager Hannah New and sales advisor Jeannette Dillon show the new range of frames to VIP guest and local hero Malcolm Lloyd, who officially declared the revamped branch open

The updated store now features three testing rooms, enabling the branch to offer more appointments for both eye tests and hearing checks. Customers will benefit from enhanced eye examinations using the latest digital equipment, including an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scanner, as well as an expanded range of frames featuring more of the latest designer names.

VIP guest, Malcolm Lloyd, officially declared the revamped Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care branch in Leominster open for business and was the first to try the new OCT scanner

Malcolm said: "I was very surprised but so happy to be invited to cut the ribbon on the official opening of the refurbished branch. It really looks great and I will be popping in for my usual chats – the Scrivens team are like friends to me and I like to make them laugh with my silly jokes."