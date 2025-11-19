Two Shropshire hotels recognised as among best in the country at awards

The Good Hotel Guide, the only truly independent hotel guide in the UK, revealed the winners of its 2026 César Awards at a ceremony on 18th November. These 21 ‘Oscars of the UK hotel industry’, inspired by Swiss hotelier César Ritz, recognise the hotels, inns and B&Bs that set the benchmark for their category.

Tommy Hunter's Pen y Dyffryn received a coveted César award for Best Hotel in the Midlands, whilst Henry Hunter's The Castle Hotel was awarded a César for Best Hotel for Dogs.

Other hotels amongst this year’s 21 César winners include a pub with its own brewery, spa and farm shop; a former artists’ haunt whose guests included Claude Monet and Oscar Wilde; a new foodie hotel from King of the High Street George Davies and a stately home that housed Louis XVIII and the French court in exile, where they kept chickens on the roof; and a refurbished Georgian merchant’s house that now offers a home away from home that visitors rave about.

Best hotel for dogs: The Castle Hotel in Bishops Castle

Pen y Dyffyn: Best Hotel in the Midlands: Set in the hills of the Welsh borders, near Oswestry and Shrewsbury, and less than a mile from Offa’s Dyke is this relaxed and homely country retreat with just 14 bedrooms. Excellent food, friendly staff, flower-filled gardens and a morning newsletter are all part of the charm that makes this family run country house hotel so special. Price from £225 per room per night on a half board basis (breakfast and dinner included).

The Castle Hotel: Best Hotel for Dogs: Dogs and their owners are assured of a very warm welcome at this informal coaching inn surrounded by the Shropshire hills and just a mile from the Welsh border. With a welcome box of goodies for canine guests in the bedroom, dog-friendly dining areas and a fabulous selection of local walks, dogs will be spoilt for choice, especially with a sausage or two prepared by the kitchen! Price from £130 per room per night including breakfast based on 2 sharing.

The awards were presented by the renowned hotelier and television personality Alex Polizzi, who stars in Channel 5’s popular The Hotel Inspector. As a hotel owner herself, Alex fully appreciates the challenges that hoteliers face on a day-to-day basis and she shared some of her insights with small hotel owners and operators earlier in the day.

Alex commented, “Running a hotel has never been easy and these are particularly challenging times for the industry. The Good Hotel Guide is a great network for smaller hotels, and it is important for us to focus on how we need to adapt so that we can support each other effectively. The essential thing to remember is that our customers are king. We have to give people a reason to spend their money with us rather than elsewhere. While good design is important, service is what makes great hospitality.”

2026 César Winners:

Best Historic Hotel *- Hartwell House, Buckinghamshire

Most Romantic Hotel -Abbots Grange, Worcestershire

Best in Cities & Towns - Hart’s Hotel, Nottingham

Best B&B - Number Thiry Eight, Bristol

Best for Dogs - The Castle Hotel, Shropshire

Best for Walkers - The Star, Sussex

Best Seaside – The Nare, Cornwall

Best Restaurant with Rooms – Gordon’s, Angus

Best Foodie Hotel – The House of George W Davies, Worcestershire

Best Country House Hotel – Cavens, Dumfries and Galloway

Best Pub with Rooms – The Three Daggers, Wiltshire

Best Hotel with a Spa – The Scarlet, Cornwall

Best Hotel with Gardens – The Pig in the Cotswolds, Gloucestershire

Best Hotel in the South – Chewton Glen, Hampshire

Best Hotel in the South West – The Priory, Dorset

Best Hotel in East Anglia – Congham Hall, Norfolk

Best Hotel in the Midlands – Pen-Y-Dyffryn, Shropshire

Best Hotel in the North – Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, Cumbria

Best Hotel in Scotland - The Meikleour Arms, Perth and Kinross

Best Hotel in Wales – Plas Dinas Country House, Gwynedd

Best Hotel in Ireland – Newforge House, Co. Armagh

The latest version of The Good Hotel Guide features more than 700 hotels, inns and B&Bs, with 58 new entries for 2026, and is now available online.

The editorial team is headed up by Jane Knight, former travel editor of The Times. Readers of the guide play a crucial role by reporting on existing entries as well as recommending new discoveries, which is complemented by GHG inspections.

For further information about César 2026 winners and Editor’s Choice 2026 winners, please visit goodhotelguide.com

*Best Historic Hotel has been introduced this year in partnership with Britain magazine.