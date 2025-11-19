Ludlow Cancer Support Group included on 'Wall of Hope' at Queen Mary University of London

Each Centre of Excellence has a unique Brain Tumour Research Wall of Hope, featuring giant microscopy imagery of brain tumour cells which are part of the actual research being conducted by the scientists.

Supporters who make significant donations can create a special tile to be placed on the Wall, representing the cost of funding a day of research or featuring a lasting tribute to a loved one.

LCSG member Rachel Massey approves the Ludlow Cancer Support Group tile in the 'Wall of Hope'.

On 12 November, 13 months after our decision to support Brain Tumour Research, LCSG member Rachel Massey visited the Institute at the Queen Mary University of London. She was one of a select group joining one of only two annual laboratory tours to learn more about the science and research conducted in each Centre of Excellence, and was thus able to view the inclusion of the LCSG tile in the Wall of Hope.

LCSG tile in one section of the 'Wall of Hope'.

The Wall of Hope is a powerful symbol of the ongoing quest to find better treatments and a cure for a type of cancer that is currently the biggest killer of children and adults under the age of 40.

LCSG is proud to be named here.

And in July this year, Clee Hill resident, Rosie Atherley, donated a further £200 for Brain Tumour Research - £2 from each ticket bought for the concert Rosie organised featuring Jan-Tore Saltness, the renowned Norwegian tenor, at Ludlow’s Methodist Church earlier that month.

LCSG Committee wear hats as part of the Group's fundraising for Brain Tumour Research

For further information regarding Ludlow Cancer Support Group, visit ludlowcancersupport.org – look at our photos in the news section or email rosemary.wood3@gmail.com