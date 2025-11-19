BBC CBeebies starts the panto season at Telford cinemas

Now a festive family tradition, CBeebies Panto Cinderella is the eighth CBeebies pantomime to receive a big screen release since 2018. It premieres in cinemas across the UK with an exclusive song and can be enjoyed throughout the festive season.

This fun, distinctively CBeebies take sees Cinderella, Buttons and some funny new characters in a show packed with singing, dancing and comedy for all the family.

When Prince Brad announces he’s hosting a dazzling Mirror Ball, Cinderella sets off on a journey to find her perfect “thing” to bring to the party. With encouragement from her loyal friend Buttons, she tries her hand at crafting, cooking, and even sports – all while fending off the antics of the hyper competitive Darcy Dribble.

Just as Cinderella begins to lose hope, a visit to the local corner shop reveals her fairy godparents in disguise, ready to conjure up a pumpkin carriage, a sparkling party dress, and a golden microphone that will change everything.

CBeebies Panto Cinderella

The hilarious adventure stars a host of CBeebies favourites and is filled with twists, turns, magic and music, including a song exclusive to cinemas.

Eve Gabereau, Director of Distribution at Vue Lumiere, said: “The CBeebies panto has built up a loyal following who love to visit the cinema to indulge in the festive fun on offer.

“We’re delighted to be working with the BBC again this year to bring the annual panto delights to over 350 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, and allowing families and friends to see it on the big screen together.

“It’s a fantastic big screen event that we hope will encourage kids to fall in love with the cinema experience, as well as providing a fun day out for the whole family.”

Lesley Bailey, Head of Franchise Brands for BBC Content, said: “The CBeebies Panto introduces preschoolers to their first ever panto and cinema experience. Bringing families together across the UK to enjoy beautiful storytelling, slapstick comedy and sing-along moments from their favourite performers, all wrapped up in CBeebies’ bow.”

CBeebies Christmas Panto: Cinderella will be in Cineworld Telford and Odeon Luxe Telford from Friday 21st November, with tickets and listings available now at www.cbeebiespanto.com.