Volunteers in Whitchurch needed to support Marie Curie fundraising appeals

Marie Curie believes everyone should have expert care and support at the end of life, free from unnecessary pain, with the dignity and respect they deserve, whatever their illness, wherever they are. That’s why it is encouraging people across Whitchurch to give just two hours to volunteer, and take to their local high street, supermarket to help raise much-needed funds to support people facing the toughest of times. A typical two-hour collection shift raises £85, which is enough to help fund almost four hours of care.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations so that its Nurses and healthcare assistants can provide expert end of life care and support, whatever the illness, in the comfort of home and/or at one of our Marie Curie Hospices.

Volunteer Collector helping to raise vital funds for Marie Curie

Marie Curie helps people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

Money raised from the Christmas Appeal and Great daffodil Appeal also fund the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Nurse and patient

Sarah Hampton Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Shropshire, said: “We have various volunteer opportunities in Whitchurch, and it would be wonderful to have more people on board helping us to raise vital funds. It’s thanks to our amazing volunteers and supporters that Marie Curie can continue to provide the best possible care for anyone living with a terminal illness, at home, in our hospices, or over the phone. Volunteering is a fantastic way to meet new people in your community”.

Volunteer Collectors

To find out more please contact local Community Fundraiser, Sarah Hampton on 07515 134 601 and / or sarah.hampton@mariecurie.org.uk