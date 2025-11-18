Super Furry Animals add extra North Wales date to sold-out tour

Tickets flew out within hours across the country when Super Furry Animals announced their first live dates in 10 years. Now, fans of Wales’ most offbeat musical icons have another chance to catch the psychedelic legends back in action when they headline TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Thursday, July 2.

They will be joined on the night by two very special guests – the explosive five-piece punk band Panic Shack and the eccentric psychedelic six-piece Melin Melyn, proudly flying the flag for Wales’ vibrant music scene.

Friends of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod can access pre-sale tickets from 10am tomorrow (November 19) via llangollen.net and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Super Furry Animals will headline TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Thursday July 2. Picture: Ryan Eddleston

Formed in Cardiff in 1995, Super Furry Animals — Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Daf Ieuan, Guto Pryce and Gruff Rhys — quickly became one of the most inventive and beloved bands of the Britpop era. Their English-language debut album Fuzzy Logic set the tone for a career defined by surreal visuals, genre-bending soundscapes and unforgettable live shows. The band frequently grabbed headlines with their unusual promotional tactics, including the famous Super Furry Animals Tank, giant inflatable bears and Yeti costumes.

Their headline date in Llangollen joins sold-out shows in Cardiff and Llandudno as part of the already sold-out Supacabra Tour — a long-awaited reunion celebrating 30 years of invention, mischief and sonic exploration, alongside the 20th-anniversary reissue of Love Kraft.

With a nine-album catalogue of vibrant hits and courageous, off-piste sonic cuts, Super Furry Animals remain devoted to their singular mission of delivering unfiltered joy to the hearts of the Furry family.

Panic Shack will support Super Furry Animals in Llangollen. Picture: Megan Winstone

The iconic Welsh trailblazers have grown a significant and loyal following since bursting onto the music scene, proving that three decades of creativity and experimentation have only strengthened their legendary status.

Joining Super Furry Animals in Llangollen will be special guests Panic Shack, a sharp-witted five-piece punk outfit from Cardiff whose DIY spirit and electrifying live shows have made them one of Wales’ most exciting new bands. Formed in 2018 by Sarah Harvey, Meg Fretwell, Romi Lawrence, Emily Smith and Nick Williams, the group set out to prove music isn't a members-only club. Their sound – collar-grabbing punk missives that walk the line between smoking-area banter and a restless rage for the world we live in – refuses to sit politely. With wit, grit and a fearless sense of identity, Panic Shack bring a riotous energy that’s impossible to ignore.

Opening the night will be fellow Cardiffians Melin Melyn — a genre-defying six-piece whose surreal storytelling, kaleidoscopic soundscapes, and wildly theatrical live shows weave together surf-rock, country, prog, psychedelia, and more. Their inventive approach has earned them critical acclaim and a devoted, ever-growing following.

Melin Melyn will open for Super Furry Animals in Llangollen. Picture: Claire Marie Bailey

Super Furry Animals join Rick Astley, Deacon Blue,Alex James’ Britpop Classical, Tom Grennan, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the headline announcements revealed so far for TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “As soon as we heard the Super Furry Animals were touring again next summer we were determined for a show at the Llangollen Pavilion to be included in their plans. There are very few Welsh bands this iconic, and we’re so proud to be able to offer fans who missed out on their sold-out shows in Cardiff and Llandudno a chance to see them.

“We also have two brilliant Welsh bands on the bill as support acts, so this really will be a celebration of the best indie music Wales has to offer!”

For more information go to llangollen.net.