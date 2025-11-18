Shropshire takes a top spot in UK’s best travel destinations

Equestrian specialists HarryHall.com has compiled The UK’s Best Horse-Friendly Staycations - a first-of-its-kind, interactive guide that helps travellers discover scenic hacks, hidden routes and accommodation tailored for both horse and rider.

Ludlow has been named the eighth best location in the UK for an equestrian holiday thanks to its access to exceptional miles of off-road country riding through the Shropshire hills.

More than 3,000 holiday homes across the UK now boast stabling or riding facilities, signalling a rise in demand for horse-friendly escapes and bookings for staycations have also risen by 47 percent post pandemic.

Harry Hall - Stiperstones, Shropshire

Creating a hub of holiday recommendations and day trips that include the top 10 locations in the UK to venture to, Harry Hall has partnered with bridleways.uk to amplify the best hack routes to make the most of the great outdoors.

Commenting on the launch of Harry Hall’s Destination Guide, Liz Hopper, Managing Director at Harry Hall, said: “Our destination guide has been designed to inspire equestrians to explore new places with confidence, knowing their horses will be accommodated and their riding needs met.

“Autumn and winter can still be a lovely time to venture out and these destinations showcase the very best of what the UK has to offer for horse riders. Whether it’s galloping along golden beaches, tackling rugged uplands, or simply enjoying scenic countryside hacks, the UK offers a wealth of choice for horse and rider alike.”

The full top 10 list revealed:

The New Forest, Hampshire Escrick Park Estate, Yorkshire Isle of Purbeck, Dorset Alford, Lincolnshire Newbold Verdon, Leicestershire Langham Estate, Essex Holme-next-the-Sea, Norfolk Ludlow, Shropshire Craven, North Yorkshire Clophill, Bedfordshire

Lisa Ripley, Head of Customer Operations at Harry Hall added: “Before heading off on holiday in the UK, it’s worth checking your horse insurance for public liability and personal accident cover.

“If you’re found negligent for injuring someone or damaging third party property while handling or riding your horse, public liability can pay towards the damages incurred - subject to the terms of your policy.”