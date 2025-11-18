Growing law firm appoints two new directors

ORJ - which has offices in Stafford, Shrewsbury and Birmingham – has appointed Nicola Fury and Zoe Smith to senior positions.

Nicola joins the firm as Conveyancing Director, having worked for the last 12 years at Poole Alcock Solicitors, where she most recently served as a Partner.

She will also play a key role in driving ORJ’s business development and marketing strategy, helping to enhance the firm’s profile and support its long-term growth objectives.

Zoe, meanwhile, has been promoted to director after three years at ORJ as Commercial Property Solicitor.

Nicola, who qualified with a city law firm in 2005, said: “I’m delighted to be joining ORJ, a firm renowned for its strong reputation, collaborative culture and client-focused approach.

“I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the conveyancing department, while also using my experience to support wider growth across the firm.

“ORJ has already established impressive strengths across many areas and is exceptionally well positioned to achieve future growth. I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Nicola Fury and Zoe Smith

Based in Nantwich, Nicola brings a strong background in business development, having successfully grown both new build and secured lending departments in her previous legal roles.

Zoe Smith, from Shrewsbury, has been a popular member of the ORJ team since joining from Terry Jones Solicitors.

“It is an honour to become a director of the firm and a very exciting next chapter in my career,” she said.

“I had never really thought about being a director so it has really exceeded my expectations.

“ORJ has a fantastic team that is committed to excellence and service. We are currently extremely busy with lots of interesting work and plans for the future.”

Patrick Tedstone, CEO of ORJ, welcomed the pair to the firm.

“Nicola has excellent experience and knowledge, not just in conveyancing but also in business growth and development,” he said. “She joins the firm with fresh ideas that will help us continue to grow.

“Zoe has been exceptional since joining ORJ, and it is fantastic that she has agreed to take the next step in her career with us by becoming a director.”