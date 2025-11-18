Research by TGC in 2024 found that 72% of women change their outdoor activity routines during the winter months. The study revealed that around one in four (24%) choose well-lit routes, almost a quarter (23%) avoid certain areas altogether, and one in five (20%) regularly look over their shoulder to check they’re not being followed when exercising after dark.

Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager for Lilleshall, said: “It’s vital that everyone has the opportunity to look after their health and wellbeing all year round. Staying active, connecting with others and enjoying the outdoors are key to feeling good, no matter the season.

Free after-dark walking and running club launches at Lilleshall

“To support this important campaign, we’ve launched our free to attend walking and running club, held every Wednesday from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Each session will be guided by one of our fitness team, with high-vis clothing provided to ensure you’re safe and supported during the session.

“While the sessions are designed especially to encourage more women to stay active after dark, everyone is welcome to join us and make their wellbeing a priority.”

This is a free session open to all, not just members of Lilleshall. To sign up, please contact the team on 01952 603003.

To learn more about Lilleshall, visit the website: https://www.lilleshallnsc.co.uk/nsc/