Stourport Hockey Club - match report

Stourport were unable to create clear-cut scoring chances, and their hosts' quick counter play, whilst Norwich were clinical in their finishing, converting four penalty corners and another goal from open play, and were deserved winners. Stourport entertain Banbury at 'The Kingsway' next week.

The honours were all square when the ladies' 1st XI drew 2-2, when they entertained Nottingham Trent University 1st XI at the Kingsway in the Women's Midland Conference league. The ladies were playing under the lights when they had the late push back. Stourport were well aware of the intensity and the pace that a strong University side would bring, and the competitive nature of the opening quarter did nothing to disprove this.

Ashby on the attack.

As both sides battled for the first breakthrough, it was Nottingham that struck first in the 32nd minute to take the lead. Stourport began on the back foot in the second quarter, and Nottingham struck again with a sweeping move and an impressive strike after 37 minutes to make it 0-2. Despite this setback, Stourport continued very much in this contest thanks to some excellent aerials by Sarah Cavendish and Laura Price and a high work rate across the team.

Stourport pushes forward.

The home side's persistent attacking play closed out the quarter with renewed belief in the home side. Stourport's morale continued to be high as the teams entered the final quarter, the home side remaining patient and composed despite the approaching final whistle, who continued to press. Their resilience paid off when they first pulled a goal back in the 56th minute. Captain Sophie Thompson produced a superb diving deflection into the goal to secure an important point with two minutes to go. Hannah Dyer was Stourport's player of the match for her outstanding defensive work and her key contribution to the scoreboard. The ladies will look forward to carrying on the momentum and building on this strong performance when they travel to Cambridge next weekend.

Stourport's keeper dives to save an Ashby shot.

A young ladies 2nd XI side faced an experienced Ashby 1st XI side under the floodlights at The Kingsway, in the Midland Division 1. Stourport struggled to adapt to the traditional hockey style played by Ashby and found themselves 0-1 in the ninth minute. Stourport rallied in the second half, pushing forward and creating goal opportunities, but were unable to convert those chances. Ashby were still dangerous on the attack and added a second in the thirty-sixth minute, and rounded off the scoring with a third in the sixty-fifth minute, securing the points with a 0-3 victory.

The ball evades Stourport's keeper for Ashby's third.

Pictures by Sara Jennings.