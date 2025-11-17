Oswestry Cancer Buddies meet the Shropshire High Sheriff

Jane was born in India and spent most of her childhood moving between England and the Far East with her parents and four sisters before returning permanently to the UK in 1975 to read law at Exeter University. On qualifying as a solicitor she joined a London law firm, specialising in International tax law before moving to N.M.R Rothschilds and Sons Ltd, merchant bank as a Director of their Trust Company.

Oswestry Cancer Buddies organiser Linda Lade said: "The High Sheriff is a Royal appointment and the office is apolitical, voluntary so has no charge on the public purse making it a unique role. Jane Trowbridge is able to devote her time to bringing people together in the Shropshire and to support the contribution made by the emergency services, local authorities, church and faith groups and the voluntary community."

Jane Trowbridge holding the sign, Linda Lade behind her with some of the attendees. Picture: Mike Lade

Oswestry Cancer Buddies drop-in meet every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Meeting Room of Oswestry Library, Arthur Street, Oswestry 2.30pm to 3.30pm and everyone is welcome as a sufferer or career and regardless of the cancer. Linda greets everyone with a smile and a cup of tea or coffee and everyone has a chat or there is a speaker. More information about Oswestry Cancer Buddies is available on Face Book @oswestrycancerbuddies, contacting Linda on 07711 981984 or via email at oswestrycancerbuddies@gmail.com.