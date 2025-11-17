Orchestra to bring light, hope and unity to Birmingham this December

Taking place on Sunday, December 7, at 5pm, this uplifting afternoon of music and storytelling harnesses the full strength of the CBSO, the CBSO Chorus, CBSO Youth and Children’s Choruses, alongside presenter Satnam Rana, conductor Michael Seal and sitar soloist Akash Parekar. The programme blends orchestral and choral brilliance, contemporary composition and global influences, promising an unforgettable celebration of togetherness and creativity.

Emma Stenning, Chief Executive of the CBSO said: “This concert shines a light on Birmingham’s extraordinary diversity and creativity. ‘Bringing the Light’ will fill Symphony Hall with music that uplifts, connects and inspires – a true celebration of what makes this city so special. After a year that has been characterised by so much division and polarisation, this concert will do a great deal to remind us of what we as people all have in common – and the power of music as a force to unite us all.

“At the CBSO, we’re passionate about creating experiences that feel both rooted in our home city and open to the world. This concert brings together voices from different traditions, faiths and generations to reflect the vibrancy of Birmingham today.”

CBSO. Picture: Hannah Fathers

At the heart of the concert is Aurora: a new work by composer Roxanna Panufnik and writer and librettist Jessica Duchen, co-commissioned by the CBSO, Royal Choral Society and the Arktisk Filharmoni. It is a powerful piece that explores the power of light as a universal symbol of hope, connection and unity – drawing inspiration from festivals of light from around the world. Developed in close collaboration with 14 UK faith leaders and devotional musicians, the text of each movement represents a different faith: Christian Christmas; Muslim Milad un Nabi; Sikh, Jain and Hindu Diwali; Jewish Hanukkah; Tibetan Buddhist Gaden Ngamchoe and ending with a beautiful, musical depiction of the Aurora Borealis for those of all faiths and none.

Roxanna Panufnik said: “When we hear about different faiths in the media it’s too often about conflict between them and very rarely about their respective beauty and the common themes we all share. We have planned this work over the past 10 years, and it has been hugely inspirational collaborating with our phenomenal consultants: 14 UK Faith leaders and their respective devotional musicians. The CBSO is perfectly placed, in a city with a fabulous and dynamic diversity of cultures and faiths, to premiere this work. Our 270 singers will be of multiple ages and faiths – so will, we hope, our audience. This is a piece for everyone.”

Jessica Duchen adds: “The overarching image of Aurora: Faith in Harmony is the Northern Lights, a miracle of nature that can inspire the kind of awe in us all that some people find in faith. Embracing the secular community alongside a range of world faiths that have festivals of light in the depths of winter, the piece celebrates the virtually universal human longing for light in darkness, which we hope can help to bring people of all cultures together. It has been an incredible journey for us both - and Roxanna has excelled herself in writing music of extraordinary beauty.”

The performance opens with a world premiere of Homeland by singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading CBE– which she describes as her “love letter” to Birmingham.

Bringing the Light in December. Picture: Pete Medlicott

Joan Armatrading comments: “Homeland is a piece that highlights the city of Birmingham and its people, reflecting their strong sense of community, resilience and warmth. It is a tribute to a place to which I am bonded, and one I will always hold with affection and pride. Through both words and music, the piece weaves together the sounds, energy, and rhythms of the city while reaching out into its vast surrounding countryside. This is Birmingham not simply as a backdrop, but as a living, breathing presence – an often-underrated landscape where industry and nature exist side by side in quiet beauty.”

The concert also includes a new commission by Mercury Prize-nominated and Ivors Academy Award-winning composer and saxophonist Cassie Kinoshi with lyrics by poet Lydia Luke.

Cassie Kinoshi said: “I was in the state of mind to stay centres on how nature grounds and steadies us within the constant movement of city life. It captures the ways young people find calm and connection in fleeting everyday moments; rain against a bus window; flowers at a market stall; or the scent of trees through an open window; and celebrates the beauty of finding stillness amid the noise. Created with input from the Southwark Playhouse Youth Company, the piece offers a portrait of the city through young people’s eyes: a place where nature and metropolitan life coexist. It is about recognising how these small, tender moments can bring comfort, belonging, and a sense of balance in an increasingly hectic world. Rather than portraying nature as something distant or idealised, the piece treats it as part of daily life: a source of connection to oneself, and a reminder that even in the most built-up places, the natural world remains ever-present.”

The CBSO acknowledges the generous gift from Frances and Barry Kirkham, whose support helped ​make Aurora and i was in the state of mind to stay possible.

Leading up to the performance, there will be lantern-making workshops in partnership with the Canal and River Trust and Crafting Community. As well as a beautiful lantern walk along Birmingham’s canals, accompanied by narrowboats decorated by light artist Sophie Handy and featuring local musicians, which begins at Roundhouse Birmingham and ends at the ICC with a performance by the CBSO’s community choir SO Vocal.

Audiences are warmly invited to this vibrant celebration of culture and light which unites communities from across the city and beyond to share a moment of joy, hope and reflection.