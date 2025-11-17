Master Saddler Kate Hardt boosts sustainability with leather repair shop

Using time-honoured techniques, Kate repairs and restores everything from side saddles, saddlery and bridles to handbags and belts, giving cherished items new life and keeping traditional skills alive. In addition to repair services, Kate also sells hand-made saddlery, dog collars and leads, belts, gloves and more. Every piece of leather work sold in her shop is made in the UK, reflecting her commitment to our UK craftsmanship and sustainability.

Eccleshall-based master saddler Kate Hardt. Picture: Dave Hide Photography

Kate says: "Every town had a public-facing traditional saddler’s workshop at one time. Customers could just pop in with repairs and to have things made. I started as an apprentice in the 80s in a workshop exactly like this in Uttoxeter. I now don’t know of any in Staffordshire or surrounding counties. I am trying to turn the clock back and bring one back to Eccleshall. London House in the High Street was a saddlers and harness makers many years ago. I will be just down the road."

Eccleshall-based master saddler Kate Hardt. Picture: Dave Hide Photography

Kate’s official opening week will take place during Fletchers Garden Village’s late night Christmas opening on Thursday, December 4. Kate invites customers to pop in and say hello and explore her range of British-made leather goods, made-to-measure belts, dog collars and leads etc. Kate will also be offering where possible a ‘repair and make while you wait’ service while customers browse the garden centre and other shops or have a lovely lunch at the Orangery restaurant.