Junior Parade is now part of the Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run

We are looking for any children up to the age of 10, on any illuminated ride-on toy (pedal or battery), to take part in our Junior Parade that will take place undercover in one of the market buildings. Judging will be done by our Santa who will present a beautiful toy tractor, donated by the Wynnstay Store in Glovers Meadow, Oswestry to the winner. All entrants will be given a certificate to take home.

To give every child the opportunity to take part, again we will have a few additional illuminated ride-on toys for them to use so they can also enjoy themselves.

Entry is on the day at the market and is a £5 cash donation to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund. Please complete our entry form supplied at the time of entry.

The 2024 tractor run gets waved off. Picture: Grum

Publicity lead, Mike Lade, said, “Our new introduction for this year means that we are aiming to add more fun for families and starts at 2pm. Apart from the Junior Tractor Run we will have Christmas stalls, Lucky Dip, gingerbread biscuits and mince pies. Plus, in mid-November we are introducing a Colouring Competition for 0-5 years and 6-11 years to post to Lingen Davies for Santa to judge with great prizes for the winners, presented at the market on the day of the run. More details on the download of the picture for colouring later.

The Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run is our main event and leaves the Oswestry Livestock Market at 5pm. They will be mustered by 3.30pm to give the public the opportunity to go around up to 100 illuminated tractors and meet our local farmers. Then travel 38 noisy miles through Oswestry and Morda then through local towns and villages, returning through Oswestry again to return to the Livestock Market about 8.15pm (ish). Some limited free parking is available at the market.

More information on both events is on our Facebook page

For more information contact Mike Lade on 07803 038858, mikelade1975@gmail.com.