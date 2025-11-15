Great-Grandmother who celebrated 99th birthday at Ludlow Care Home shares memory of the 'happiest day of her life'

Born in the picturesque Lake District in 1926, Jean has lived through nearly a century of remarkable history. She was just 13 years old when the Second World War broke out in 1939. Her father, who was stationed in Canada, sent her mother an American cookbook and Jean vividly remembers they used up an entire week's sugar allowance baking biscuits.

Jean met her future husband, John, an officer in the Royal Norfolk Regiment and recipient of the Military Cross, awarded for exemplary gallantry, at a dance. Jean recalls:

"I fell for him straightaway; he looked so handsome. The day I married John was the happiest day of my life."

Jean Lincoln in her youth

Jean and John went on to have two children and built a wonderful life together. Today, Jean enjoys the love of a multi-generational family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean dedicated decades of her life to her career as a primary school teacher, a profession she loved. Now, she continues to pursue her passion for art, regularly drawing and sketching. She also enjoys the varied activities provided at Churchill House, sitting outside with the home’s chickens and spending time with friends.

Jean’s decision to move to Churchill House, where she has been for four years, was made easier by her personal experience of the home's exceptional care.

Jean Lincoln's 99th Birthday at Churchill House Care Home

"John lived at Churchill House for a number of years before his death, and I saw first-hand how wonderfully he was cared for. I knew it was the only place for me.

"I think perhaps the secret to a long life is a very happy marriage, a busy family life and lucky genes."

Speaking about milestone birthday, Jean added:

Jean Lincoln drawing

"Thank you very much to the lovely team here at Churchill House for making such a big effort to mark my birthday. I had a wonderful day and was made to feel very special."

Churchill House is a warm and friendly home situated in a quiet residential area of the market town of Ludlow, South Shropshire. The home provides residential, respite, dementia, 24-hour nursing and palliative care for up to 56 people.

www.churchillhouseludlow.co.uk