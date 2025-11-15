Candlelight Christmas concert for Shrewsbury

Ex Cathedra’s annual pre-Christmas concert has become a cornerstone of the county's musical calendar, offering a feast of seasonal favourites both traditional and modern, together with a menu of inspiring readings, all served up by gentle candlelight.

This special event will be hosted by St Chad's Church, Shrewsbury on Thursday December 4 from 7pm.

“Ex Cathedra is a world-class vocal ensemble which leads the choral sector in the fields of performance, learning and wellbeing,” said John Moore, artistic director of concert organisers Shropshire Music Trust.

“For 55 years they have been delighting audiences with their concerts and we are proud to welcome the choir back for this magical Christmas event in Shrewsbury.”

Early booking is recommended for this popular concert, with tickets being available at shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets