Wem Town Hall Community Trust volunteers receive King's Award for Voluntary Service

Wem Town Hall Community Trust is supported by around 55 active volunteers who play vital roles alongside a small, dedicated staff team. Established in 2006 by local residents to revive the historic building as a community hub, the charity took over the lease of Wem Town Hall from Shropshire County Council in 2010 and successfully reopened the venue. Today, Wem Town Hall is a vibrant, well-loved centre offering a wide range of cultural, recreational, and economic activities to the local community.

The Trust is one of 231 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Our volunteers are essential to the success of the town hall. There are volunteers who ensure that the main window display is always relevant, vibrant and eye-catching. Others will set the main hall and other rooms up for events, film showings and the weekly market, and then they will take down and store equipment for the next time. There are volunteers who wash-up in the café and help to clear tables – and volunteers who work on the reception desk, greeting visitors and selling tickets and other items. Many volunteers are specially trained in dementia awareness, SEN, and Makaton and provide support at activities and sessions for those with special needs. Volunteer drivers help to prepare and deliver meals on wheels to vulnerable individuals, and we have volunteers who carry out fundraising activities. Volunteers will also act as projectionists and will steward at film showings and live events.They enthusiastically support the staff in running major events such as the annual Sweet Pea Show.

Trustees also volunteer extensively, taking on duty management, manual tasks, fundraising, programming research, and business outreach. Their work greatly supports the small staff team.

John Dinsdale, Chair of Trustees said: "Whilst the Charity is operating in challenging times the continuing dedication and enthusiasm of Wem Town Hall’s volunteers remain central to its sustainability and continued growth as a key community hub in the heart of Wem. They are a remarkable and hard-working group who fully deserve this recognition."

Following the official announcement from Buckingham Palace today (November 14), Wem Town Hall Community Trust is planning a celebration event for volunteers at which the award can be presented.