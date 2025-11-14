Top King's Award for 8 Shropshire voluntary organisations

This award celebrates and promotes the tireless work of those who help others in their communities. This is the highest-level accolade for volunteer groups and is the equivalent of an MBE.

The award honours work that is recognised as bringing clear benefits to the community across a range of areas, such as culture, heritage, wellbeing, and social support.

Organisations presented with the award will receive a certificate and trophy to proudly display.

In previous years, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire has been delighted to see so many organisations from Shropshire being rewarded for their selfless dedication and is pleased to see that 2025 is no different.

The county's Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner

The Lord-Lieutenant is thrilled to announce that the recipients of the KAVS 2025 are:

Aston on Clun Community Shop

Chetton and District Parish Hall

Friends of Pontesbury Library

The Melville Club, Albrighton

Shropshire European Organisation CIC

The Arts Society Wrekin

Wem Town Hall Community Trust

West Shropshire Talking Newspapers

Mrs. Turner said: “Thank you for all you do. Volunteers truly are the back-bone of our communities in Shropshire. Many congratulations to you all for being recognised with this top-level award.”