Shropshire children join Busy Bees’ nationwide ‘Great Kindness Swarm’ for BBC Children in Need

From handmade hug stations and kindness cards to seed-planting and smile challenges, children across Busy Bees nurseries in Shropshire are buzzing with excitement this week, as they take part in their very own Great Kindness Swarm - a joyful nationwide campaign created by Busy Bees to inspire 250,000 acts of kindness and raise vital funds for BBC Children in Need.

Across more than 350 nurseries, the UK’s largest early years provider is encouraging its 47,000 children, educators and colleagues to complete six thoughtful acts each - from sharing toys and helping friends to giving back to their local communities.

The campaign is part of Busy Bees’ ongoing partnership with BBC Children in Need, supporting the charity’s Challenge Yourself to 25 initiatives. The partnership encourages children, families, and staff to make a positive difference, one act at a time.

Pudsey Bear spreads smiles at Busy Bees Nursery as part of the ‘Great Kindness Swarm’ – a joyful campaign by Busy Bees, inspiring children and staff to complete 250,000 acts of kindness for BBC Children in Need.

To date, Busy Bees has raised over £110,000 for BBC Children in Need, bringing comfort, opportunity and laughter to children and young people across the UK. This year, the Great Kindness Swarm aims to raise even more to support those who need it most.

Chris McCandless, European CEO at Busy Bees, said: "We’re proud to see our Great Kindness Swarm buzzing across the country. Our children are discovering that even the smallest act of kindness can spark something bigger - in their nurseries, their communities, and beyond. Every Busy Bee taking part is helping to create a brighter future and making a real difference for BBC Children in Need."

Area Director at Busy Bees Shropshire nurseries, added: “Our children have loved finding creative ways to be kind, from baking treats for neighbours to planting kindness flowers. Together, these small gestures will create a powerful wave of hope, joy, and generosity. It’s wonderful to see how proud they are to help other children through BBC Children in Need.”

Claire Hoyle, Director of Income & Engagement at BBC Children in Need, commented: “We first partnered with Busy Bees last year to support children to thrive and be the best they can be. What a year it has been! From Giggle-a-Thons to the Great Kindness Swarm, Busy Bees has been raising the bar on fun and creative fundraisers. We are so thrilled to be working with Busy Bees again for this year’s appeal and look forward to seeing children and families across the UK get involved with this wonderful initiative.”

BBC Children in Need funding helps ensure every child has someone they can turn to for help or support to overcome challenges they face. Every day, BBC Children in Need’s 1,400 projects all across the UK are helping to make life lighter for the children and young people carrying a load that’s too heavy to manage alone.