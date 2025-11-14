New free to use Pétanque courts open at Lilleshall

Pétanque, also known as French boules, originated in southern France in 1907. The game involves tossing metal boules as close as possible to a small target ball. It’s easy to learn, low-impact and perfect for players of all ages and abilities.

Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager, for Lilleshall, said: “We’re excited to introduce Pétanque at Lilleshall – it’s a game that promotes gentle physical activity, improves coordination and helps people build social connections – benefiting both physical and mental wellbeing.

“I’d like to thank the contractors, McPhillips and WSP, along with their suppliers, for generously supporting the creation of the new Pétanque courts at no cost. Their contributions have been essential in bringing this community-focused project to life.

Pétanque courts opening. Picture: Russel Davies Photography

“Anyone is welcome to try the sport! Whether you want to get active, meet new people or just try something new, the courts are free and open to all!”

Pétanque can be played in groups of up to six, with two courts available for walk-in for free. All equipment can be also provided for free, making it easy and accessible for all.

To learn more about the new courts and everything Lilleshall has to offer, visit: lilleshallnsc.co.uk/nsc