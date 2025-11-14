Market Drayton school receive £500 donation to fireworks display

The Grove School, part of the Marches Academy Trust, is located near David Wilson Homes’ development The Damsons, and the housebuilder stepped in to support the school’s Bonfire Night celebrations.

James Pledger, Assistant Headteacher at The Grove School, said, “Fireworks at The Grove was always a huge event in the community and a great way for the school to contribute to seasonal celebrations, so we're thrilled to be able to bring it back with a bang.

“Not one, but two separate displays were part of this year's event, and we couldn't have brought the event back to the community so quickly without the help of David Wilson Homes.”

Typical street scene at The Damsons housing development in Market Drayton

The event was held on Tuesday, November4, and included a funfair, music, stalls, hot food, and was just one of the many events held at The Grove School throughout the year.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are very proud to support The Grove School as it strives to bring the local community together to celebrate these special events.

“We encourage anyone who missed out on this event to try and catch the next one. Events like these are one of the many reasons why Shropshire is so appealing to house hunters, thanks to the strong local communities.”

To learn more about any upcoming community events at the school, visit its website at The Grove School.