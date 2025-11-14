Local cast shines as Get Your Wigle On’s Annie opens to fantastic reviews at Theatre Severn

The production opened to warm praise from audiences last night, with comments describing it as “full of amazing talent” and “phenomenal from start to finish.” One theatre-goer said the performance “made my eyes water with the level of talent on stage”, highlighting the strong impression left by the young cast.

At the heart of the production are 33 young performers from across Shropshire, performing in three rotating teams. The title role is shared by Izzy Ellis, Lyla Saxton and Delia Brooke, who each lead their team of orphan performers in two shows.

Orphans Annie and Molly played by Izzy Ellis and Lily Crowe

They appear alongside an adult ensemble drawn from Shropshire and neighbouring counties, including Mike Jenkinson-Deakin as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, Adele Nicole as Grace Farrell, and Sarah Scully as Miss Hannigan, with Will Monek and Georgie Cox as Rooster and Lily and James Archer as Bert Healey.

Mr Warbucks played by Mike Jenkinson-Deakin pictured with Grace Farrell (Adele Clarkson) and Annie (Izzy Ellis)

Co-director James described opening night as “a wonderful celebration of local talent,” adding: “Seeing performers from across the county - both children and adults - come together on the Theatre Severn stage is incredibly special. The young cast were outstanding last night, and audiences clearly felt the joy and community spirit behind the production.”

Featuring well-loved musical numbers including Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, Never Fully Dressed, NYC, and Tomorrow, the production offers a feel-good, family-friendly theatre trip perfect for the November season.

Miss Hannigan played by Sarah Scully

With strong opening-night feedback and growing demand, audiences are encouraged to book early to secure seats for the remaining performances through to Sunday afternoon.

Annie making herself at home at Mr Warbucks’ mansion