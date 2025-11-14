Jigsaw presents: 'Tell Me What To Do' - new works by Sam Pooley Stride
This November, Jigsaw is delighted to present Tell Me What To Do, a new exhibition by multimedia artist Sam Pooley Stride. In this collection of mixed-media paintings, prints, and collage, Pooley Stride paints through the chaos to find the calm — capturing moments of quiet reflection inspired by early evenings, autumn landscapes, and the rich tonal palette of Jigsaw’s AW25 collection.
The works explore balance and stillness amidst the demands of modern life, offering a visual dialogue between emotion, intuition, and form. The result is a series that feels deeply personal yet universally resonant - art that speaks to the beauty of imperfection and the strength found in surrender.
Guests are invited to an evening of drinks and conversation surrounded by artwork that feels perfectly at home within Jigsaw’s world of creativity, craftsmanship, and timeless design.
As part of the celebration, 50 of Jigsaw’s VIP guests will receive a signed limited-edition print by the artist.
About the Artist
Sam Pooley Stride is a multidisciplinary artist whose work moves between abstraction and storytelling, exploring themes of motherhood, identity, and the natural world. Working in mixed media, her paintings and collages emerge through an intuitive process - layering colour, form, and gesture to navigate chaos and uncover calm.
Her recent exhibitions include Verdia and All Roads Lead to Mother at Swan Hill Studios, where her immersive and emotive works have drawn acclaim for their raw honesty and visual depth. Pooley Stride’s practice is rooted in the everyday - in fragments of thought, rhythm, and emotion - reassembled into works that invite reflection and connection.
Private View: Friday, November 14
Venue: Jigsaw, 3 The Square, Shrewsbury, SY1 1LH