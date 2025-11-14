Ignacio Lopez to create unique comedy show live on stage in Shrewsbury

Star of Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI, Richard Osman's House of Games & Comedy Central Live; Ignacio Lopez has announced perhaps his most ambitious project yet.

Nada is the captivating comedy experiment which sees ‘Spain’s Best Export’ create a brand new, completely unique and blisteringly funny stand up show right in front of your eyes, from absolutely nothing! Mining his hilarious upbringing, growing up in Mallorca and South Wales, as well as suggestions from the crowd, and everything he’s learnt performing comedy since 2010, Ignacio crafts an intricate story of mystery and suspense packed with sarcasm, silliness and huge laughs. Tickets for the UK tour of Ignacio Lopez: Nada which comes to The Walker Theatre at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on go on sale today: Friday, 14th November at 10am. On Friday, Ignacio will also appear on BBC Children in Need’s Celebrity Bargain Hunt Special.

Ignacio Lopez. Picture: Michelle Huggleston

Ignacio said ‘Before I kicked off my last tour, I told myself I was going to take it easy when it wrapped. But midway through, in some kind of fever dream as I travelled between Brighton and Norwich, (or Swindon and Cardigan, or Glasgow and Colchester), I realised I had a stack of notebooks filled with ideas for material; observations about the tour stops I’d just ticked off, fantasies about the places I had yet to visit, absurd jokes about things I’d never written about, and more of my ever-present p***taking of the British. I always challenge myself in the biggest possible ways, and I figured what bigger challenge than to create a different show for every city next time round. No performance on tour is ever the same, so I’ve leant into that in a big way, in a style that guarantees a unique night, every time. This show is pretentious, invites interaction, and means I’m going to have to think on my feet like never before. Often the most exciting part of a comedy event is the risk involved; standing on stage alone in front of a live audience is a tightrope act, and I’ve decided to get rid of the safety net.’

Ignacio Lopez on Live at the Apollo

Ignacio’s 2023 tour (Nine Ig Fails) and 2025 tour (Señor Self-Destruct) sold out venues all over the UK so early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. A regular on British TV, Ignacio can be seen on Children in Need’s Celebrity Bargain Hunt this Friday. Previous TV credits include Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two), Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central), The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC Two), The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Ch4), Pointless Celebrities (BBC One), Stand Up Sesh (BBC Wales), The Spanish Job (Ch4 online), Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One) and Sorry, I Didn’t Know (ITV). His radio credits include The Now Show and The United Nations of News (BBC Radio 4), The Leak, What Just Happened and his own special Spain’s Best Export (BBC Radio Wales), Breaking the News and The Good The Bad & The Unexpected (BBC Radio Scotland).

Recognised as one of the most unique voices on the circuit, Ignacio regularly headlines leading comedy clubs as well as performing on cruise ships and military gigs and supporting Jason Manford, John Bishop and Tom Stade on tour. Ignacio regularly reaches viral status across social media with comedy songs about ‘why Spain hates the UK’, and hilarious threads about public transport and has been featured in Top Jokes lists in The Telegraph and The Guardian.