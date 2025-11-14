Great Dawley Decks the Halls this Christmas!

The celebrations officially begin with the Dawley Christmas Lights Switch-on on Saturday, November 22, from 1pm–6pm, taking place across Dawley High Street, Dawley Christian Centre and Dawley Park.

The Christmas celebrations continue with the Malinslee Christmas Lights on Friday, November 28 (3pm–6pm) at Malinslee Centre and Old Park Primary, followed by Dawley Bank Festive Fun on Friday, December 5 (5pm–7pm) at Dawley Baptist Church. – All of these events are free for the whole family, including free rides and attractions, plus the chance to meet Santa!

Fireworks at the Malinlsee Christmas Lights Switch-on

Adding even more festive sparkle, the ever-popular Dawley Ice Rink returns to Dawley Park this year, with evening sessions on Friday, November 21, featuring a Silent Disco on Ice, and morning skating sessions on Sunday, November 23. Sessions cost just £3 for a half-hour session, plus, for Friday only, Children can have the opportunity to meet Santa for just £1! – Tickets for these can be purchased on the Great Dawley Town Council website.

Dawley Town Hall, decorated with a festive bow.

There’s also plenty of festive spirit for our older residents, with a Christmas Tea Dance on Thursday, December 11, at Dawley Town Hall, with tickets now available from 35 High Street, Dawley.

Cllr Ben Carter, Mayor of Great Dawley, said: “As with all of our community events across the year, our Christmas events are designed to bring family, friends, and the community closer together, with affordable events available for all ages. Whether that be children meeting Santa for the first time at one of our Christmas Lights Switch-on’s, families enjoying an Ice skating session in Dawley Park, or even our elderly residents catching up with friends and having a dance over at our Christmas Tea Dance. There’s always something for everyone here in Great Dawley."

Christmas Lights in Dawley awaiting to be switched-on.

Christmas Lights switched-on in Malinslee.