Eyes on gold: College learners ready for WorldSkills UK

This year’s line-up includes rising stars in Aircraft Maintenance, Beauty Therapy, CNC Milling, and Metal Fabrication, each determined to bring home medals for Team Wales.

Among them are Robert Jones and Hannah Back, from Airbus UK, who return to the finals after strong performances in 2024.

Robert, from Wrexham, who clinched silver last time around, has his eyes firmly on gold.

“Having already taken part will definitely be of benefit. You just have to focus, zone in on the task, and stay consistent over the several days of competition,” he said.

Teammate Hannah, from Upton, Wirral, added: “The experience from last year gives us confidence - it’s all about staying calm and performing at our best when it counts.”

Joining them in the Aircraft Maintenance category is Patrick Dunne, whose technical expertise and composure have set him apart as one to watch.

In Beauty Therapy, Evie McManus from Buckley and Lydia Roberts will fly the flag for the college, which has sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi.

For Evie, it’s a dream come true: “We’ve all trained so hard and had incredible support from the college. Representing Wales is such an honour, it’s going to be a challenge, but one I’m ready for.”

Tutor Ruth Payton praised her dedication, adding: “Evie and all our finalists are an inspiration to others. She’s incredibly focused, calm under pressure, and deserves her place in the finals.

“We’ve developed dedicated training zones so our learners can refine techniques and simulate competition conditions - and Evie thrives in that environment.”

Team Coleg Cambria

Engineering excellence is another Cambria hallmark, proudly represented by CNC Milling competitors Jo Arrowsmith and Tomos Roberts, both also representing JCB.

“It’s a high-pressure environment but we’re ready for the challenge and have each other for support,” said Jo, from Alltami near Buckley.

Tomos, from Llandyrnog, added: “Our tutor Adam Youens has been brilliant in helping us prepare. We’re confident and can’t wait to get started.”

Rounding off the line-up is Mark Wright, competing in Metal Fabrication, whose precision and craftsmanship have earned him a spot among the UK’s elite.

Excitement reached new heights recently as Coleg Cambria’s Deeside campus hosted the Team Wales torch relay, part of the national build-up to the WorldSkills UK Finals, hosted in Wales for the very first time.

The relay celebrated the road to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, bringing together learners, employers and community leaders to champion the value of vocational skills.

Adding to the buzz on the day, the college also staged the Rotary Technology Competition, which saw 16 North Wales high schools go head-to-head in a creative engineering challenge. Each team of four students was tasked with designing and building a coin sorter using only wood, cardboard, and glue guns. Their ingenious creations were judged by a panel of Rotarians and Airbus apprentices, who also mentored the pupils throughout the day.

The WorldSkills UK National Finals will run from November 26–28, with hundreds of competitors showcasing their abilities in more than 45 disciplines across venues in Newport, Cardiff, Bridgend, and Swansea. Hosting the finals in Wales marks a milestone moment, showcasing the nation’s strength in education, innovation, and training.

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Skills, Culture and Social Partnership - a former Cambria apprentice - said: “Vocational skills are vital to our communities and our economy. This celebration reinforces Wales’s role as a leader in skills excellence.”

Yana Williams, Coleg Cambria Chief Executive, added: “These young people represent everything that’s best about Cambria - dedication, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence. We couldn’t be prouder of them.”