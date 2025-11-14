Asian Trader Awards 2025: Telford businesswoman recognised for creating community hub at prestigious award ceremony

She is also a serial fundraiser, amassing over £40,000 for charity over the years, for charities like Hope House, Severn Hospice, Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer's Research, Age UK, and Shrewsbury Newport Canals Trust.

Julie said, “As an Asian woman, I offer a unique perspective to the business shaped by my experiences, ethics, values, and culture. Running a convenience store isn’t just about selling products; it’s about building relationships within the community. That is what I set out to do 20 years ago, when Jules Convenience opened its doors, after my parents-in-law retired from running Duhra stores for 20 years."

She previously won the Spirit of the Community Award at the 2021 Asian Trader Awards.

Trade Minister Sir Chris Bryant attended as the chief guest at the ceremony, which celebrated excellence in convenience retail across the UK.

Drawing on his own early experience, he spoke about the hard work and long hours that go into running a local store – a sentiment that clearly resonated with many in the audience.

Now in its 36th year, the event continued its tradition of recognising outstanding achievements in the sector.

TV presenter Nikki Bedi hosted the event, which also saw 14 other retailers being honoured in different categories.

The event also raised funds for Lepra, a charity that supports people affected by leprosy.