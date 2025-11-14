Announcement of first major fundraiser for a hospital's unique sky garden

The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust in association with Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club have agreed to establish a unique sky garden as a key feature of the new £312m Royal Shrewsbury Hospital extension.

Through the introduction of an innovative 100 sqm sky garden in the new 3,200 sqm critical care unit, which will open in 2028, both the Trust and Shrewsbury Severn Rotary are confident the feature will enhance the experience of patients during their stay.

Because the unit will face south east and therefore be situated in an enclosed space with limited views for patients other than the sky, the project’s joint partners have come up with a unique solution – an innovative and inspiring sky garden. It will be fitted out with colour planters and appropriate seating for visitors.

In addition, the exciting colourful project will also include a smaller 40 sqm area in the adjacent oncology department which will provide those patients – as well as visitors - with similar interesting sky garden features and experiences.

An artist’s impression of the sky garden.

Said Julia Clarke, The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s Director of Public Participation: “We will be working with staff, patients and the public to finalise designs at a focus group next month.

“To find out more those interested can contact sath.engagement@nhs.net.”

And as a first step towards what will be a significant and challenging fundraising initiative for the innovative hospital sky garden, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is organising a special event at Berwick House, Shrewsbury, on December 2.

The occasion, starting at 6.45 pm, will offer a private tour of the stunning house, which has been in the same family for six generations, and will include canapes and mulled wine at a cost of £45 per ticket.

The event is being organised by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s newest member Joycelin Hoyland who said today: “This special occasion will launch Rotary’s share of the fundraising appeal in support of the sky garden.

Poster for the Berwick House launch.

“The sky garden is a fantastic concept and project and one which will provide a facility for seriously ill patients to access fresh air and at the same time appreciate and enjoy the enormously uplifting experience a sensory garden offers.”

She added: “We are confident of a ticket sell-out on a first-come-first-served basis.”

Tickets can be obtained through joycelin@mountsevern.co.uk