80s Classical announce very special new Midlands show for summer 2026

The ultimate feelgood ‘80s celebration, 80s Classical brings together the decade’s most iconic voices and songs in full orchestral glory. The much-loved shows see some of the decade’s top artists perform live in front of a world class orchestra, playing their own greatest hits alongside more of the songs that defined a generation – the planet’s ultimate live non-stop ‘80s party jukebox.

Nik Kershaw, Johnny Hates Jazz and Jaki Graham will take to the stage at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Thursday, 11 June 2026 to perform their timeless classics, including Wouldn’t It Be Good, Shattered Dreams and Set Me Free, backed by the breathtaking power of the Orchestra of Opera North for an 80s Classical live show packed with chart smashes.

Nik Kershaw. Picture: RLN Music

Tickets for the Birmingham Symphony Hall show are on sale at See Tickets and also via the venue, here.

Talking today about this new new 80s Classical live show, Nik Kershaw said: "There's nothing quite like sharing a stage with a full orchestra. It elevates the artist, the songs, and the audience with it. I'm thrilled to be playing a part in spreading the 80s Classical experience.”

80s Classical

Johnny Hates Jazz frontman Clark Datchler added; “I’ll never forget the first time I felt the sheer emotional power of the Orchestra of Opera North behind me as the introduction to “Shattered Dreams” began, during the very first 80s Classical in Millennium Square, Leeds back in 2019. It was absolutely overwhelming and as the tears welled up in my eyes, I became aware I was participating in an historic event. Therefore, I am both honoured and delighted that Johnny Hates Jazz will be returning in 2026 for a fourth time, continuing our 80s Classical journey as it spreads its wings from Leeds to other cities around the UK. It is a truly life-affirming experience for both audiences and performers alike, and I can’t wait to see you there!”

Further information on 80s Classical is available via 80sclassical.co.uk

Grab your neon, warm up your vocals and get ready for the biggest ‘80s party ever!