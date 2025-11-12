Stay warm, stay well: Local charity shares simple tips to save energy this winter

The charity has shared some simple, practical tips to help make homes more energy efficient, so residents can stay cosy while keeping costs down. Even small changes can make a big difference over the colder months.

“We know many older people are worried about rising energy costs,” said Heather Osborne, Chief Executive, at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. “But staying warm is vital for good health, especially in winter. The good news is that there are plenty of easy, affordable ways to keep the heat in and the cold out.”

Windows and doors

Let the light in: Open curtains and blinds during the day to soak up any natural warmth, then close them at dusk to keep the heat in. Thick, floor-length curtains are particularly effective.

Stop cold draughts: Use draught excluders at the bottom of doors and seal gaps around windows with self-adhesive tape.

Add extra insulation: Try plastic film over windows or heavier curtains to help reduce heat loss.

Heating and insulation

Boost your insulation: Check that your loft is properly insulated as a lot of warmth can escape through the roof.

Get an annual boiler service: Keeping your heating system running safely and efficiently with a regular check-up by a Gas Safety Engineer can often pay for itself in reduced bills.

Get smart with heating: Set timers, use thermostatic radiator valves, and make sure radiators aren’t blocked by furniture.

Targeted heating: Use portable heaters for rooms you spend the most time in and keep a hot water bottle handy for extra comfort.

Other cosy ideas

Warm underfoot: Rugs or carpets on cold floors make a big difference to comfort and insulation.

Close off unused rooms: Keep doors shut to concentrate warmth where you need it most.

Layer up: Knitwear, socks, and blankets are simple but effective ways to stay snug.

Block unused chimneys: Use a draught excluder or even a bag filled with scrunched-up paper to stop cold air getting in.

For anyone who’d like further advice or information about keeping warm and well this winter, Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is here to help. It has a free booklet with lots of useful information that you can pick up from their office in Bellstone, Shrewsbury, and partners with another charity, Marches Energy Agency, so that people can take advantage of a free home energy check.