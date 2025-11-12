Shropshire WWII hero leads special commemorations for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day

At 100 years old, Eric remains a living testament to the courage of the men and women who fought and died in World War II. The veteran, who fought on the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day landings, took his place at the head of the Remembrance parade as participants marched through the town before attending a church service and laying wreaths at the war memorial.

Eric's wartime service began when he was called up towards the end of the conflict, having been just 14 years old when the war broke out. At 18, he served with the 2nd Battalion Kings Shropshire Light Infantry and took part in the historic D-Day landings on 6 June 1944, fighting on the beaches of Normandy.

WWII veteran, Eric Lucas, honours the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Three months after D-Day, Eric's life changed forever when he was hit by shrapnel from a German artillery shell, resulting in the amputation of his right leg. Despite this life-altering injury, Eric has never allowed his prosthetic leg to hold him back. In recognition of his bravery and service, he was awarded the prestigious French Legion of Honour medal in 2016.

Eric said: "It is a great honour to lead the annual Remembrance parade here in Church Stretton. Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day are always emotional as we remember those who fought and gave their lives for our freedom and for peace.”

"Of course, losing my leg means I have a permanent reminder of the war, and the memories will never leave me, but I have never let having a prosthetic leg hold me back. You have to concentrate on your life, and I have never dwelled too much on what happened.”

Eric Lucas on Remembrance Day

At Stretton Hall, residents joined together to commemorate both Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day with a series of special events. Wartime singer Jemma Tranter entertained residents with classic songs from the 1940s, evoking memories and emotions from that defining era.

Residents created a special wreath, which they laid at the All-Stretton war memorial, and on Armistice Day, Stretton Hall joined people across the nation and fell silent at 11am.

Rachel Price, general manager at Stretton Hall, said: "It is incredibly important to all our residents and our caring team to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, particularly as many of our residents lived through the conflict and remember those terrible years vividly.

"We are very proud to have Eric as part of our community. He is a true inspiration and a living piece of history. His courage, resilience, and positive outlook on life serve as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by his generation for the freedoms we enjoy today."

Eric Lucas, WWII veteran and resident at Stretton Hall

