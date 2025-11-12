Oswestry Mayor visits Repair Cafe

Cllr Radford's visit coincided with the arrival of the 2,500th item presented for fixing at the Oswestry and Borders Repair Cafe.

The event on Saturday was another busy session for fixperts attempting to repair items as varied as clocks, a doll, a television, a lawnmower and more dresses for the shared community wardrobe With Love From...

Oswestry Mayor Cllr Rosie Radford with Repair Cafe Volunteer Jood Gough. Picture: Alison Alexander

Cllr Radford said: "This is such a wonderful resource for the town. The Repair Cafe is saving so much from being thrown away and it's absolutely buzzing in here. It's clear to see how important this is as a social hub for the community."

Organisers were delighted to host the mayoral visit and grateful to the Mayoral Consorts for their help with lunch, which is cooked by volunteers for sharing with helpers on the day.

Cllr Radford's daughter and Mayoral Consorts help out with lunch for the volunteers. Picture: Alison Alexander

Repair Cafe Spokesperson Alison Alexander said: "We'd like to extend huge thanks to Cllr Radford and her daughters for their visit today to help shine a spotlight on our efforts and spread the news to more people to come and get involved. It was particularly great to see so many young people helping out today. We can't always fix everything but we have a lot of fun trying and it's always a lovely, friendly gathering."

A busy day at the pop-up cafe as repairers tackled their 2,500th fix. Picture: Alison Alexander