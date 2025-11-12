Late‑night shopping at Newlife Market Drayton

On the following dates, the store on Cheshire Street will stay open until 7pm, giving everyone a chance to shop at a more relaxed pace:

Saturday, November 15

Thursday, November 20

Saturday, November 29

Friday, December 5

Thursday, December 11

Friday, December 19

Shoppers can explore brand-new clothing from popular high-street brands at a fraction of the usual price. With fashion for ladies, men, and children, there’s something for the whole family. Beyond the bargains, the evenings are designed to create a welcoming, festive atmosphere with twinkling lights, cheerful music, and extra time to browse, making it a pleasant outing rather than a rush through the shops.

More than just a shopping experience, every purchase supports a meaningful cause. Proceeds go towards funding specialist equipment for children with disabilities, allowing visitors to enjoy their shopping while making a real difference.

Whether you’re getting an early start on your Christmas shopping or simply want an enjoyable evening out in Market Drayton, these late-night events offer style, value, and festive cheer all in one